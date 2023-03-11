Local DRT celebrates Texas History Month

Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner issues a proclamation declaring March as Texas History Month in Kerrville during the Feb. 28 Kerrville City Council meeting. From left are DRT members Jan Engler, Nancy Wilson and Nancy McLarry, DRT Chapter President Judy McVay and Eychner.
March is Texas History Month as designated by the Texas Legislature in 2003, and the Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas is encouraging all Texans to fly the Texas flag and promote the celebration of the four Texas Honor Days that fall during the month of March.
“Three of them are among the most critical events in the formation of the Texas Republic,” a DRT spokesperson said in a press release.
The first event celebrated is CRT Founders Day, commemorating the Children of the Republic of Texas charter on March 1, 1929.
According to the DRT, its purpose is to encourage the study of Texas History in schools, to help preserve the places made sacred by the men and women who achieved Texas Independence; stimulate historical research into the earliest records of Texas; foster the preservation of documents and relics; promote the celebration of all Texas Honor Days; revere the flag of Texas and promote the display of same; and to “cherish and preserve Texas, one and indivisible, as achieved by the Fathers and Mothers of the Texas Revolution.”
For more information on CRT, contact CRT Sponsor Judy Patrick at 830-995-3208, or email ndjl88@gmail.com.
The second event is Texas Independence Day, Flag Day and the birthday of Sam Houston on March 2, 1836.
In near freezing temperature, 54 delegates from all municipalities in Texas convened in an unfinished building at Washington-on-the-Brazos on March 1 to appoint a committee to draft a declaration of independence from Mexico. The next day, Chairman George Childress presented the draft to the convention, the Texas Declaration of Independence was adopted unanimously, and the Republic of Texas was formed.
“The third event is Alamo Heroes Day, celebrated on March 6, when we remember one of the most inspiring moments in Texas history, where fierce loyalty and determination to the struggle for independence was demonstrated by a small force of Texian soldiers at the Alamo in San Antonio,” the DRT spokesperson said.
"For 12 days, 189 brave men led by Col. William B. Travis, held the fort against a force of almost 2,000 Mexican soldiers led by Gen. Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna, but on March 6, 1836, Santa Anna stormed the complex, killing all of the defenders.
“The sacrifice of the Texians bought precious time for the Texian army under Gen. Sam Houston to prepare to meet and defeat Santa Anna at San Jacinto,” the DRT spokesperson said.
The fourth Honor Day in March is Goliad Heroes Day, celebrated on March 27. After the fall of the Alamo, Santa Anna’s army attacked Col. James W. Fannin and his men in the Battle of Coleto, near Goliad. The Texians were defeated, and Fannin surrendered, the men believing they would be treated honorably as prisoners of war. Instead, the prisoners were marched back to La Bahia Presidio at Goliad and, at sunrise on Palm Sunday in 1836, those prisoners who were able to walk were marched out in groups along the Bexar, Copano and Victoria roads. Less than a mile from the garrison, all were executed at close range.
Most were killed instantly, but a few managed to escape. Back at the garrison, those who were unable to march, including Fannin, were also executed.
In all, 342 Texians lost their lives at Goliad on March 27, 1836. Their remains were burned and left unburied for almost three months until the bones were gathered and buried in a mass grave with full military honors by Gen. Thomas J. Rusk.
This tragedy provoked even greater fervor in the Texians to defeat Santa Anna and his army, and along with “Remember the Alamo,” the cry of “Remember Goliad” inspired the Texians to victory at San Jacinto a few weeks later.
“The chapter has obtained proclamations from area governing bodies declaring March as Texas History Month, and members have spent many volunteer hours reading and donating books about Texas History to area libraries to further inform students of the rich history of our great state,” the DRT spokesperson said.
