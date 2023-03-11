Local DRT celebrates Texas History Month

Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner issues a proclamation declaring March as Texas History Month in Kerrville during the Feb. 28 Kerrville City Council meeting. From left are DRT members Jan Engler, Nancy Wilson and Nancy McLarry, DRT Chapter President Judy McVay and Eychner. 

 Courtesy

March is Texas History Month as designated by the Texas Legislature in 2003, and the Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas is encouraging all Texans to fly the Texas flag and promote the celebration of the four Texas Honor Days that fall during the month of March.

“Three of them are among the most critical events in the formation of the Texas Republic,” a DRT spokesperson said in a press release.

