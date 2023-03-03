Gunn Clan rep to offer tips on researching Scottish ancestry

Anyone with Scottish ancestry who has an interest in family history will want to attend the next meeting of the Kerrville Genealogical Society to hear Mike Pearson’s talk on “Researching Scottish Ancestry and Issues Involved.”
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in the lecture hall at the Guadalulpe Basin Natural Resources Center, 125 Lehmann Drive. There is no charge to attend.
Pearson will speak following a short business meeting.
“There are many ways of researching your Scottish ancestry,” a spokesperson for the KGS said in a press release. “Internet searches, parish and census records, and finding your clan are ways of getting information on Scottish ancestors. Locations and names are important details in obtaining this information. Many family members may have the same first name, so thorough research is needed.”
Pearson has been a member of the Clan Gunn Society of North American for more than 20 years. In 2019, he was asked to accept appointment as the Clan Gunn Worldwide Genealogist for the Clan Gunn Society of North America and the Clan Gunn Society United Kingdom. He was appointed to this position by Iain Gunn of Banniskirk, Scotland, chief of Clan Gunn.
Pearson got started in genealogy research in 1996. He is currently undergoing the process to be certified as a professional genealogist.
He said he discovered his connection to Clan Gunn while researching his German ancestry.
The Kerrville Genealogical Society Research Center is open three days a week, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, except on holiday weekends.
“You are welcome to come by to explore our extensive collection of resources, including genealogical websites,” the KGS spokesperson said. “The Kerrville Genealogical Society Research Center and Library is free to use.”
For more information on the research center, call 830-315-1836 during open hours.
