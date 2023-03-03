Gunn Clan rep to offer tips on researching Scottish ancestry

The Gunn Clan crest features the words “Aut pax aut bellum,” which translates to “Either peace or war.”

 Courtesy

Anyone with Scottish ancestry who has an interest in family history will want to attend the next meeting of the Kerrville Genealogical Society to hear Mike Pearson’s talk on “Researching Scottish Ancestry and Issues Involved.”

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in the lecture hall at the Guadalulpe Basin Natural Resources Center, 125 Lehmann Drive. There is no charge to attend.

