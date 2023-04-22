Free webinar will revisit WWII’s Operation Vengeance

The historic Nimitz Hotel is now part of the acclaimed National Museum of the Pacific War in downtown Fredericksburg. The museum will host a free webinar on April 26.

 Courtesy

FREDERICKSBURG — The National Museum of the Pacific War will present a webinar titled, “Code Name: Operation Vengeance” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

The webinar will revisit highlights from the first Admiral Nimitz Symposium in 1988, which focused on Operation Vengeance.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.