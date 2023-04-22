Free webinar will revisit WWII’s Operation Vengeance

FREDERICKSBURG — The National Museum of the Pacific War will present a webinar titled, “Code Name: Operation Vengeance” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.
The webinar will revisit highlights from the first Admiral Nimitz Symposium in 1988, which focused on Operation Vengeance.
Guests will hear recordings from naval historian Roger Pineau and two P-38 pilots, John Mitchell and Rex Barber, who participated in the mission and share their recollections of the events that resulted in the death of Admiral Isokoru Yamamoto, who was the mastermind behind the attack on Pearl Harbor.
In addition to the historical narratives, Chris McDougal, director of archives and library, will share some artifacts from that mission that are part of the museum collection.
On April 18, 1943, the go-ahead order was given for Operation Vengeance, the secret mission to shoot down the Japanese bomber transporting Admiral Yamamoto, who was chief of the Combined Fleet of the Imperial Japanese Navy. Eighteen P-38 pilots carried out the mission during the Solomon Islands campaign in the Pacific Theater. Yamamoto was killed when his transport aircraft was shot down near Bougainville Island.
The mission was made possible due to the decoding of transmissions by U.S. Navy intelligence that revealed Yamamoto’s travel itinerary through the Solomon Islands.
The mission’s intent was to seek revenge and the death of Yamamoto, who the U.S. Military blamed for the attack on Pearl Harbor, where more than 2,400 Americans lost their lives and which resulted in the U.S. declaring war on Imperial Japan.
McDougal joined the National Museum of the Pacific War in January 2015 as director of archives and library. He earned a Bachelor of Science in History from the University of Hawaii and a Master of Library Science from the University of North Texas. McDougal oversees an archive that preserves more than 1,000 linear feet of documents, publications, photographs and recordings contributed by Pacific War veterans and their families, as well as research material collected by esteemed WWII historians.
He currently spearheads a project to digitize the museum’s entire archival collection. This will enable the museum to become a worldwide resource for researchers seeking unique resources that will help them articulate the enduring relevance of World War II in the Pacific Theater.
The webinar is free, and registration is required.
For more information and to register, visit https://www.pacificwarmuseum.org/events.
ABOUT THE MUSEUM
The National Museum of the Pacific War, founded in 1967, is the only institution in the continental U.S. dedicated exclusively to a mission “to engage and inspire present and future generations with the story of World War II in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater and interpret the continued global relevance of its lessons.”
The museum annually welcomes more than 100,000 visitors, including at least 15,000 students from across the state.
Spanning 6 acres in downtown Fredericksburg, the museum features three galleries with more than 55,000 square feet of exhibit space, 40 media installations, approximately 900 artifacts, 15 macro-artifacts and hundreds of photographs.
The museum is a Texas Historical Commission Property, managed and supported by The Admiral Nimitz Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.pacificwarmuseum.org.
