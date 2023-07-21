Fredericksburg historic district makes national registry

FREDERICKSBURG — The Klein Frankreich Rural Historic District near Fredericksburg was recently listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
The Texas Historical Commission assisted in the nomination of this district in recognition of its importance to the history of Gillespie County and the state of Texas. Noted for its historical and architectural significance, the district joins other properties across the state with National Register status.
The Klein Frankreich Rural Historic District is a 2,800-acre agricultural landscape in central Gillespie County, about 4 miles northwest of Fredericksburg.
Early settlers named the hilly landscape “Klein Frankreich” (German for “Little France”) because it resembled the French countryside. The district consists of four contiguous parcels composed of family farmsteads settled by German immigrants in the late 1840s and early 1850s, whose descendants still own and occupy their family land.
The district notably features historic building clusters on the Feuge farmstead, the George Franz Stehling farmstead and the Amandus Stehling farmsteads, all of which were established by 1852.
“It includes several historic dwellings, barns, corrals, smokehouses, stone fences, water tanks, windmills and dams, which convey an exceptional sense of the rural landscape that once characterized most of Gillespie County and other Texas Hill Country counties into the 1970s,” a spokesperson for the Texas Historical Commission said in a press release.
The district was listed in the National Register as a good representation of German agricultural development patterns and rural lifeways in Central Texas, and as an excellent collection of vernacular resources built by skilled stone masons and craftsman that are indicative of German building patterns, design and materials through the early 20th century, the spokesperson said.
The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s official list of cultural resources deemed worthy of preservation.
Authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Register is part of a federal program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect the country’s historic and archeological resources.
The National Register includes 3,400 listings in Texas. Listing affords properties a measure of protection from the possible impact of federally funded projects, as well as access to technical expertise and grant funds to facilitate their restoration and preservation.
To learn more about the National Register of Historic Places, contact the THC’s History Programs Division at 512-463-5853 or visit thc.texas.gov.
