Fredericksburg historic district makes national registry

A building on the Klein Frankreich Rural Historic District near Fredericksburg. 

 Texas Historical Commission

FREDERICKSBURG — The Klein Frankreich Rural Historic District near Fredericksburg was recently listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Texas Historical Commission assisted in the nomination of this district in recognition of its importance to the history of Gillespie County and the state of Texas. Noted for its historical and architectural significance, the district joins other properties across the state with National Register status.

