Fifer to speak on ‘History of the Buffalo Soldiers’ at Feb. 27 meeting of Daughters of the Republic of Texas

The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at First United Methodist Church Kerrville, 321 Thompson Drive, at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27.
“The chapter is pleased to welcome fourth-generation Texan and lifetime Kerrville resident Clifton Fifer Jr. as guest speaker,” a spokesperson for the organization said in a press release.
His topic will be “History of the Buffalo Soldiers.”
“Fifer is a graduate of Howard Payne University and was a beloved coach at Peterson Middle School for 33 years,” the spokesperson said. “He brings history to life through his poetry, music and dance, as well as through telling stories of Kerrville’s history, the buffalo soldiers and the portion of Kerrville’s community known as ‘Black Seminole Indians,’ who descended from runaway slaves in the South.”
Among Fifer’s list of accolades are being a featured storyteller at the George Bush Presidential Library, a board member of the new Heart of the Hills History Center and being named Kerrville Citizen of the Year in 2021.
The DRT, founded in 1891, is the oldest patriotic women’s organization in Texas and one of the oldest in the nation. Any woman age 16 or older is eligible for membership if she has an ancestor whose presence in Texas during the Republic (1836-46) can be verified through historical documentation, but anyone interested in Texas history is welcome to attend the meetings, which are on the fourth Monday of the month, September through April.
For more information, go to www.drtinfo.org, or contact Chapter President Judy McVay at 830-537-3742 or email judithmcvay8@gmail.com.
SUNDAY IS TEXAS STATEHOOD DAY
The local DRT chapter invites all Texans to celebrate Texas Statehood Day on Feb. 19. On this day in 1846, the formal transfer of sovereignty from the Republic of Texas to the State of Texas took place in Austin.
“While the legal entry date of Texas into the United States was Dec. 29, 1845, authority to the new State of Texas was not given until Feb. 19, 1846,” the DRT spokesperson said. “For almost 10 years, we had stood as an independent nation. Now, at the end of a formal ceremony on the steps of the old log Capitol building, the Texas flag was lowered, the Stars and Stripes were raised, and Texas became the 29th state of the USA.”
In his farewell speech that day, Anson Jones, the last president of Texas said: “With such a population as Texas possesses, characterized as it is with great intelligence and enterprise, and with such elements of prosperity as she now possesses, a genial climate and a fertile soil, it will be her own fault if she does not reach an importance and a social elevation not surpassed by any community on earth.”
“In the 177 years since Jones made his remarks, Texans have answered the challenge, and today the Lone Star State is admired both nationally and internationally,” the DRT spokesperson said.
Here are a few accomplishments that demonstrate the enterprising spirit and work ethic common to our unique Texas heritage:
• Texas is the second most populous state, with an estimated population in 2022 of 30 million, an increase of 884,144 since 2020.
• Six of the 25 largest cities in the U.S. are in Texas: No. 4 Houston, No. 7 San Antonio, No. 9 Dallas, No. 11 Austin, No. 13 Fort Worth and No. 22 El Paso.
• Texas has more highway miles than any other state (683,533).
• Texas maintains more rail miles than any other state (more than 10,400). The Texas railroad system is the second largest in the U.S. with 52 freight railroad operators.
• Texas has 16 deep-water ports along the Gulf of Mexico, and among them, the Port of Houston is the second busiest in the U.S. by cargo volume and 12th busiest in the world. The ports of Beaumont and Corpus Christi rank in the Top 10 among all U.S. ports by cargo volume, and all three of these ports have set new records in the past two years for volume of freight handled.
• Six of the 50 busiest airports in the U.S., measured by annual passengers boarded, are in Texas: No. 4 DFW, No. 14 Houston George Bush Intercontinental, No. 32 Austin Bergstrom International, No. 33 Dallas Love Field, No. 36 Houston William P. Hobby and No. 44 San Antonio International.
• Texas ranked No. 1 among all states for exports for the 21st consecutive year in 2021.
• The state’s gross state product for 2020 was estimated at $1.33 trillion by the State Comptroller, making the Texas economy the 10th largest in the world (if we were still a Republic).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.