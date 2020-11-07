The Scots of the Texas Hill Country will offer a 29-minute video presentation on “Wild Scotland” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
“The lecture is from The Great Courses Plus, so it’s a video and extremely high quality,” according to a spokeswoman for the Scots of the Texas Hill Country.
Scotland has a wild history and a wild landscape. Its Highlands are the least densely populated part of Europe.
“Scotland has a complicated western coastline, indented with long inlets from the sea, along with dozens of islands,” the spokeswoman said “Most of it is poor farmland, where for centuries crofters eked out a bare existence, organized in clans and beholden to their local chieftains. Castles, most of them now in ruins, dot the landscape, bearing witness to centuries of strife, bloodshed and chronic insecurity.”
The lecture covers some interesting travel topics regarding Scotland, including Stirling Bridge and Bannockburn, which are sites commemorating Scottish victories over the English; Glencoe; Fort William, Glenfinnan and Loch Ness; Scotland’s islands; and Lockerbie.
The presentation is from Patrick N. Allitt, who is the Cahoon Family Professor of American History at Emory University, where he has taught since 1988. Allitt holds a doctorate in history from the University of California at Berkeley and is a graduate of Oxford University.
He was honored with Emory’s Excellence in Teaching Awrd and, in 2000, was appointed to the NEH/Arthur Blank Professorship of Teaching in the Humanities.
To obtain a link to the meeting, contact Anna Giron at burnsdinnersotthc@gmail.com. A short business meeting will follow the “Wild Scotland” presentation.
