DRT guest will look at history of Troutman Flag

The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will host its end-of-year luncheon on Tuesday, May 25, at the historic Schreiner Mansion at Riverhill Country Club. Scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., the luncheon will feature local retired physician Dr. Henry David Pope Jr., who will present the story of the Troutman Flag, the first “Lone Star” flag to fly over Texian troops during the Texas Revolution of 1836.
Pope is the third great-grandson of Joanna Troutman, a Georgia teenager whose brothers and cousins were drawn by the appeal for soldiers to fight against the Mexican army in 1835. Joanna Troutman sewed a silk banner to be flown as the Georgia Battalion’s battle flag. She sewed a five-pointed blue star on both sides of the banner, with “Liberty or Death” on one side and “Ubi libertas habitat, Ubi nostra patria est” (“Where liberty dwells, there is our country”) on the other.
Pope will follow the flag’s fate through history, as well as the life of Joanna Troutman, according to the book written by his father titled, “A Lady and a Lone Star Flag.”
The chapter will also install officers for the 2021-23 term, and new members will be inducted. This will be the chapter’s first in-person meeting since February 2020, and all safety regulations will be observed.
For more information, contact Judy McVay at jmcvay@gvtc.com, or 830-537-3742.
