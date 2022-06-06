Harper Historical Society will meet Sunday afternoon Staff report Jun 6, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Harper Historical Society and Pioneer Memorial Museum will have its annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the Harper Community Park Pavilion.The event will include a membership drive, election of officers and recruiting of museum docents.Past year’s accomplishments and next year’s goals will be reviewed. A guest speaker will discuss Harper’s history and answer questions.Refreshments will be served.Individual annual memberships are $15, and couple memberships are $25. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Membership Harper Historical Society Museums Speaker Couple Accomplishment Recruiting Question × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Medical Directory 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Upcoming Events Jun 8 A Course in Miracles Wed, Jun 8, 2022 CDT Jun 8 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Jun 8, 2022 CDT Jun 9 Hill Country Computer Club Thu, Jun 9, 2022 CDT Jun 10 Drum Circle Fri, Jun 10, 2022 CDT TRENDING NOW Structure fire south of Kerrville P&Z recommends approval of rezoning for large housing development Long-serving peace officer says she’s retiring Peterson Health restores mask mandate Man indicted on murder charge Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit
