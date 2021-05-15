Kerr County Historical Commission to host local author Wanda Garner Cash

The Kerr County Historical Commission will meet at noon Monday, May 17, at the Union Church building on the corner of Memorial Boulevard and Travis Street.
Wanda Garner “Fluffy” Cash will be the guest speaker. She will discuss her book, “Pancho Villa’s Saddle at the Cadillac Bar: Recipes and Memories.”
Cash is a former editor of The Kerrville Daily Times and former president of the Texas Press Association. She retired in 2016 from the University of Texas at Austin, where she held the Griff Singer Professorship and was associate director of the School of Journalism.
Cash lives in Ingram and serves as director of the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair.
Copies of her book are available at the Hill Country Arts Foundation Gift Shop, at 120 Point Theatre Road in Ingram.
The Union Church building operates as a Kerr County building and has requirements for use. It is limited to 100 people inside the building, and face masks are optional.
For more information on the Kerr County Historical Commission, visit www.co.kerr.tx.us/historical.
