The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas joined the national
organization in celebrating two of the 12 Texas Honor Days in November.
On Nov. 3, the chapter celebrated the birthday of Stephen F. Austin, “The Father of Texas.”
“Remembering his birthday provides a time to reflect on the life of our founder and the importance of his contributions to Texas history and, ultimately, U.S. history,” a spokesman for the local chapter said in a press release.
Austin was born Nov. 3, 1793, in Virginia to Moses and Mary (Brown) Austin. His family moved to the territory of Texas after the Panic of 1819, where his father was a colonization agent, obtaining a grant to settle 300 families.
Moses Austin died in 1821, and his dying wish was that Stephen F. Austin complete the land venture.
Stephen F. Austin obtained permission from Spanish authorities to carry out the colonization venture on a site between the San Antonio and Brazos rivers for his colony, and he began recruiting colonists.
That same year, Mexico declared its independence from Spain, and Austin made many perilous trips to Mexico City on behalf of the settlers. He was finally able to obtain a new immigration contract to settle the 300 families, known in Texas history as “The Old Three Hundred.” This group constituted the first legal Anglo-American settlement in Texas.
As friction grew between the central government of Mexico and the Anglo settlers, Austin again traveled to Mexico City to request reforms, but he was arrested for treason in 1834 and jailed for almost two years, even though he had been among those who advocated a peaceful solution to the disagreements between the settlers and the Mexican government.
Upon his release and return to Texas in 1835, he joined the Texas Revolution and served as Sam Houston’s first Secretary of State until his death from pneumonia on Dec. 27, 1836. He was 43 years old.
FOUNDERS DAY
The local DRT chapter also celebrated DRT Founders Day on Nov. 6, commemorating the vision of 16 women who met in 1891, determined to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved and maintained the independence of Texas.
During their 129-year history, DRT members have inspired Texas patriotism, encouraged and participated in the preservation of Texas history, promoted statewide celebrations of important dates in Texas history and placed memorial markers at historic sites.
Today, the organization has more than 7,000 members in 107 chapters.
The DRT promotes the teaching of Texas history and awards scholarships. The organization honors both students and teachers through art contests, essay contests, children’s camps at museums and K-12 Resources at the DRT Library in San Antonio.
Most notable among the preservation efforts of the DRT are The Alamo in San Antonio and The French Legation in Austin. When the Alamo was destined for destruction in 1901, women of the organization raised awareness of the plight of the shrine, as well as the money to purchase the property. In 1905, the title was transferred to the state, and for 106 years, the DRT served as custodians of the Alamo, which today receives more visitors than any other museum in Texas.
The French Legation, the only foreign embassy ever built in the U.S. outside of Washington, D.C., was restored and opened as a museum by the DRT in 1956. The structure, which dates to 1841, is presently undergoing a renovation process, but will reopen when finished under the auspices of the Texas Historical Commission, which took over operations in 2017.
TEXAS FOOD TRADITIONS & MORE
The next meeting of the Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will be via Zoom at
10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
Judy McVay, who serves as the local chapter’s first vice president, will present the program, titled “Texas Food Traditions.”
The program will feature recipes from the Revolution period, including Sam Houston’s barbecue sauce recipe.
Anyone interested in joining the Zoom meeting may contact McVay at jmcvay@gvtc.com.
