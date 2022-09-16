The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will have its first meeting of the 2022-23 term at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in the 21st Century Room at First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive, Kerrville. 

There will be no speaker for this month, as this will be a business meeting to plan the activities for the coming year, according to a spokeswoman for the group.

