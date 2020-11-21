The Major James Kerr Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently presented Sharon Ashby with one of it’s most prestigious honors: the DAR Community Service Award.
“This award offers a unique opportunity for chapters to provide a non-competitive recognition to worthy individuals and organizations for outstanding volunteer service in their community,” a spokeswoman for the local chapter said in a press release. “Examples of previously recognized service include unpaid achievements in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical, citizenship or environmental conservation endeavors.”
The ceremony took place at the Kerrville Genealogical Society’s November board meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions affecting large gatherings.
Ashby has been active throughout the Kerrville community for more than 12 years. She previously served a term as president of the Kerrville Genealogical Society and has been volunteer coordinator since 2018.
“You will find her volunteering at the research library almost any day it is open, and she conducts beginner genealogy classes throughout the year,” the spokeswoman said. “She is known through the area for her amazing quilts and has served as president and vice president for programs and the Quilt Show Planning Committee of the Hill Country Quilt Guild.”
Along with exhibiting her quilts and winning numerous awards, she constantly mentors new quilters.
Ashby also is recognized as a tireless Humane Society volunteer, including at the Cailloux Humane Resale Shop. She has served as secretary on the board since 2011 and participated from 2005-17 in making pet therapy visits to schools and nursing homes monthly. Her responsibilities have included managing eight teams of volunteers, and she managed an innovative “read to a dog” summer program for kids at Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.
“We’re proud to present this certificate and pin to Sharon for her dedication and service to our community,” Major James Kerr DAR Regent Lynn Chaney said during the award ceremony. “And we are also proud to have her as a member of the Major James Kerr Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution since 2018.”
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a patriotic, historical and educational organization made up of members who can trace their ancestry through genealogy back to involvement in the American Revolutionary War.
For more information, send an email to DARKerrvilleChapter@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.