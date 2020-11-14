The Kerr County Historical Commission will have its last meeting of 2020 at noon Monday, Nov. 16, at the Union Church. The historical church is located at 101 Travis St., on the Schreiner University campus.
The meeting is open to the public. Members and guests are invited to bring historical items and memorabilia for a “Show and Tell” session. Items do not have to be related to Kerr County.
Attendees should wear masks and plan to social distance.
