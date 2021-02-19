Local DRT chapter marks 25th year

In January, members of the Joshua D. Brown Chapter of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Chapter’s founding. A large celebration was planned to commemorate the event, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, those plans had to be canceled.
The chapter organized with 26 members on Jan. 9, 1996, in Kerrville. Charter officers were Shirley Smith, president; Eva Smith, vice president; Peggy Tombs, secretary; June Spencer, recording secretary; Dora Colley, registrar; Marjorie Wilson, treasurer; and Billie Bryant, chaplain.
The chapter first met in the meeting room of the Kerrville Public Utility Board. Later, the location was moved to Trinity Baptist Church, and most recently to First United Methodist Church in Kerrville.
In the early days, the JDB Chapter undertook many fundraising projects to help raise money for the purchase of land and construction of the Republic of Texas History Center, to be located next to the French Legation building in downtown Austin. The chapter hosted a silent auction, luncheon and style show featuring 24 models — including gentlemen — which raised more than $11,000.
“The fashions included everyday dresses, aprons, bonnets, beautiful ball gowns, church attire, a wedding dress and a widow’s frock, all clothing applicable to the Republic Era,” said GayNell Wells, past president. “Eighteen of the costumes were created by emeritus member Joy Putnam.”
Members also sold hotdogs and soft drinks at many local events, and they provided parade floats manned by members in period dresses from the Republic Era, Wells said.
“The History Center is now under construction at 810 San Marcos St. in Austin,” she said.
The local chapter also awards two scholarships annually to area high school seniors, places cemetery markers on Republic of Texas veterans’ graves and delivers Christmas cards to all area nursing homes and VA Hospital patients.
“Our chapter is known statewide as a good, hardworking group,” said Pat Gaines, past president of the chapter. “We weren’t just DRT members, we were friends, and I feel that made the difference in our chapter.”
Since 1996, the chapter has grown from the original 26 members to 149 in 2021. Any woman interested in Texas history or in learning if their ancestors were in Texas prior to Feb. 19, 1846, when Texas became the 28th state, is welcome to attend meetings and apply for membership. Registrar Anne Lieck and others are always available to assist in finding records that prove residence during that time.
Meetings are on the fourth Monday of the month, September through May. Until further notice, chapter meetings will be conducted via Zoom, and the next meeting will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 22. The speaker will be Dr. William Rector, who will present “Plans for Heart of the Hills Heritage Center.”
Rector serves as the chairman of the board of directors of the center, which will be the first official history museum in Kerr County.
Anyone interested in attending via Zoom may contact Judy McVay at jmcvay@gvtc.com.
