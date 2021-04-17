The Kerrville Genealogical Society will begin hosting monthly meetings again this month, according to a spokesman for the group.
“Anyone with an interest in genealogy is invited to the Kerrville Genealogical Society monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of the month in the lecture hall of the Guadalupe River Basin Natural Resources Center at 125 Lehmann Drive in Kerrville, and there is no charge,” the spokesman said in a press release. “We have space in that hall to maintain a 6-foot distance. Wear a mask, if you are willing, as a courtesy to others.”
After a short business meeting, a guest speaker will talk on a genealogy or history topic.
“Come join us this year as we celebrate our 51st year,” the spokesman said.
UPCOMING MEETING
The next general meeting will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. Special guest will be Peter Thomas Baron Jr., who will speak on “The Establishment of the Continental Army and their Accoutrements.”
Baron is an avid historian and genealogist. He has memberships in numerous genealogical, historical and lineage societies. He holds officer positions in many of these organizations.
As a SAR Genealogical Assistant and chairman of Texas “Operation Ancestor,” Baron has assisted hundreds of wounded soldiers to prove their family histories. He also serves on the Medina County Historical Commission as State Historical Marker Chairman and is an active lecturer on the American Revolution and the Colonial Period.
Baron received his Eagle Scout in 1993 and earned a degree in biology from Texas A&M University. He has written two books on his family history and has an extensive library. He currently serves as a Paramedic Fire Lieutenant with the San Antonio Fire Department stationed on Ladder 2.
After his presentation, Baron will be available to answer questions.
RESEARCH CENTER
The Kerrville Genealogical Society has announced that the Kerrville Genealogical Society Research Center and Library will reopen in May.
“Hand sanitizer will be available as you enter, and we appreciate any precautions people are willing to take to prevent the spread of COVID,” the spokesman said.
Anyone doing research is invited to use the center and its collection of resources free if charge.
The center will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays, beginning May 4.
For more information, call 830-315-1836 during open hours, or visit kerrvillegenealogy.wordpress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.