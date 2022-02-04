Anyone with an interest in genealogy is invited to the Kerrville Genealogical Society monthly meetings at 2 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month in the lecture hall of the Guadalupe Basin Natural Resources Center, 125 Lehmann Drive. There is no charge.
After a short business meeting, a guest speaker will talk on a genealogy or history topic.
“We have space in that hall to maintain a 6-foot distance,” a spokesperson for KGS said in a press release. “Wear a mask if you are willing as a courtesy to others.”
This month’s meeting will take place Feb. 16 with guest speaker Mark Standley, who will discuss his book, “Our Museum of Us, Curating Your Family’s Past Into a Digital Future.” Stanley will demonstrate how we can create digital stories to archive our memories and values of our “stuff” that we have accumulated over time.
“Sometime our stuff possesses us, as much as we possess it. We accumulate stuff over the course of our lives. … We have stories about our things, but don’t always take time to share them with others,” the KGS spokesperson said. “Dr. Standley, in his book, proposes families engage in conversations in a process of ‘curation’ by listening to elder’s stories and digitally recording them with our smart phones. Together, they can create digital stories to archive the memories and values.”
Families can keep these digital stories for generations to come and decide what physical artifacts to keep, to share or to recycle.
As a writer and educator, Standley believes in the power of quality conversation and how it impacts education. With publications on an array of topics, including learning to become an old man, digital storytelling, touring on bikes, fishing on kayak, flying aerial and underwater drones and cherishing our family’s legacies and memories, Standley encourages others to participate in conversations with the community around them.
He earned his doctorate in Digital Learning Leadership from University of Alaska, Fairbanks. He lives in Alaska and Texas, consulting with education systems, volunteering at church and enjoying his puppy, Chili. He has two adult children whom he admires greatly.
Visit www.answers.academy for Standley’s events, workshops, books and more.
Copies of his books will be for sale at the KGS meeting for $10.
RESEARCH CENTER AVAILABLE
The Kerrville Genealogical Society Research Center is open for the research needs of area residents.
“Come by to explore our extensive collection of resources,” the KGS spokesperson said. “Hand sanitizer will available as you enter the Research Center, and we appreciate any precautions people are willing to take to prevent the spread of COVID.”
The research center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays, except on holiday weekends.
The Kerrville Genealogical Society Research Center and Library is free to use.
For more information, call 830-315-1836 during open hours, or visit www.kerrvillegenealogy.wordpress.com or Facebook.com/KerrvilleGenealogicalSociety.
