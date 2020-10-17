The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will host its monthly meeting via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
The featured speaker will be Lloyd Shenberger, whose subject will be “I Have Received the Results of My DNA Test, Now What Do I Do?” He will explain how to follow and learn from your DNA results and demonstrate an easy way to group your matches into family groups.
Shenberger is a retired CPA and was introduced to genealogy by a cousin 30 years ago. He is a native of Pennsylvania but has been a resident of Texas for 42 years.
Most of his ancestors were German, Dutch and Swiss who immigrated to America between 1683 and 1761. He is a member of the Texas State Genealogical Society, Palatines to America, Mid-Atlantic Germanic Society and sever local societies in Texas and Pennsylvania.
He currently holds board positions on several genealogical and historical organizations, and his interests include 18th century German immigration to Pennsylvania, 19th century German immigration to Texas and DNA.
Anyone interested in signing up for the Zoom meeting can email Judy McVay at jmcvay@gvtc.com for instructions.
Anyone interested in Texas History or tracing their ancestors back to the Republic of Texas is invited to call Registrar Anne Lieck at 210-260-1148 or email her at annelieck7@gmail.com.
GONZALES DAY
Gonzales Day, Oct. 2, is one of the Texas Honor Days designated by the Daughters of the Republic of Texas to commemorate important events and people in Texas history. This date marked the beginning of the Texas revolution in 1835, when the Texian force of 160 men in the town of Gonzales challenged the Mexican military authority by refusing to surrender a brass cannon previously given to the town as a means of protection against Native Americans.
The cannon was stuffed with horseshoes and chains as shrapnell A battle flag was made from a wedding dress, showing a picture of the cannon, a single star above, and the words “Come and Take It.”
The Battle of Gonzales lasted only a few minutes, ending with the withdrawal of the Mexican troops, but most Texas citizens realized there was no turning back; a war had begun.
