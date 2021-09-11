Rector will be guest speaker at KGS meeting

Dr. William Rector will speak about the newly formed Heart of the Hills Heritage Center during the Kerrville Genealogical Society general meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, in the lecture hall of the Guadalupe River Basin Natural Resources Center, 125 Lehmann Drive.
Rector serves as the board president of the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center and president of the Historic Downtown Business Alliance. In addition, he is a member of the Kerr County Historical Commission, a board member of Symphony of the Hills, a member of the Kerr-Bandera County Medical Society and member emeritus of the American Medical Association.
Rector was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force and received a Bachelor of Science in zoology from Texas A&M University, a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and performed his Radiology Residency at The University of Colorado in Denver.
His presentation will be about the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center and also about some of his family history. After the presentation, Rector will be available to answer questions.
“The Kerrville Genealogical Society has several events that may be of interest to our members and to the public,” a spokesman for the group said in a press release.
Sharon Ashby will teach a Beginning Genealogy 101 class from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in the classroom at Guadalupe Basin Natural Resources Center, 125 Lehmann St. The topics will include:
• Census records
• Charts and forms
• Do’s and don’ts
• Genealogy websites
• Organization
• Timelines
Call Kerrville Genealogical Society at 830-315-1836 to register. Leave your name and contact information on a voicemail. There is a
$15 donation to KGS at the time of the class.
Anyone with an interest in genealogy is invited to the Kerrville Genealogical Society monthly meetings at 2 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month in the lecture hall of the Guadalupe River Basin Natural Resources Center, 125 Lehmann Drive in Kerrville, and there is no charge.
“We have space in that hall to maintain a 6-foot distance,” the KGS spokesman said. “Wear a mask if you are willing as a courtesy to others. Hand sanitizer will be available as you enter the research center, and we appreciate any precautions people are willing to take to prevent the spread of COVID.”
After a short business meeting, a guest speaker will talk on a genealogy or history topic.
“Come join us this year as we celebrate our 51st year,” the spokesman said. “Our research center reopened in May for your research needs. Come by to explore our extensive collection of resources.”
The KGS Research Center Library is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays, except on holiday weekends.
For more information, call 830-315-1836 during open hours or visit www.kerrvillegenealogy.
