Town founder Brown is topic of historical commission meeting

Joshua D. Brown, center, and his son, Alonza Potter Brown, left, and wife, Sarah Goss Brown.

 From the collection of Joe Herring Jr.

Judy McVay of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will speak on Joshua D. Brown and Kerr County at the October meeting of the Kerr County Historical Commission. The meeting is at noon Monday, Oct. 17, at the Union Church Building, 101 Travis St.

Visitors are welcome, especially anyone who is a descendant of Joshua D. Brown.

