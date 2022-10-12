Town founder Brown is topic of historical commission meeting

Judy McVay of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will speak on Joshua D. Brown and Kerr County at the October meeting of the Kerr County Historical Commission. The meeting is at noon Monday, Oct. 17, at the Union Church Building, 101 Travis St.
Visitors are welcome, especially anyone who is a descendant of Joshua D. Brown.
The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas are active in the area and welcome women who are interested in becoming members and meet the membership requirements. In November, the chapter plans to host a ceremony to honor Joshua D. Brown at the Brown Cemetery on Spur 100.
“Kerr County owes much to the bravery and enterprise of Joshua David Brown, who became the first settler along the Guadalupe River in the area that became Kerrville,” a spokesperson for the Kerr County Historical Commission said in a press release. “In 1846, Brown and 10 other men traveled up the river looking for cypress trees for shingle-making. Kerr County and Kerrville were named by Brown after a friend, James Kerr.”
The Kerr County Historical Commission was organized in October 1975 and is a part of Kerr County government, operating with residents appointed by the Kerr County Commissioners Court. The work of the commission focuses on preservation of the historical heritage of the county: identifying historical buildings, sites or cemeteries and recording and explaining information regarding the history of the county.
