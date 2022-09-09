Staff report
The Kerrville Genealogical Society invites anyone with an interest in genealogy or their family history to attend the organization’s free monthly meetings at 2 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. Meetings are in the lecture hall of the Guadalupe Basin Natural Resources Center at 125 Lehmann Drive, Kerrville.
“After a short business meeting, a guest speaker will talk on a genealogy or history topic,” a spokesperson for the organization said in a press release. “Come join us.”
This month’s meeting will be Sept. 21, with guest speaker Raymond V. Carter Jr., a local writer and historian.
Carter will discuss his recently published book, “Texas Gold Rushes: 450 Years of Prospecting and Mining for Gold and Silver in the Texas Hill Country.”
The author said the book was inspired by a story his grandfather told him, which led Carter to do years of research uncovering facts about mining in the Hill Country. The presentation will include topics from some of the chapters of the book, including Spanish and French interest in gold, geology of the Hill Country, Spanish and French artifacts, the Old Bowie mine, legends backed up by facts and more.
Carter’s book will be available for purchase, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the genealogical society.
Carter is a native of Texas and now residents in Bandera. He attended the University of Corpus Christi — now Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — and Victoria College and retired 20 years ago after owning a real estate company. Carter said he has had a lifelong interest in history, especially the history of Texas.
He has contributed to several historical publications and has published several family histories. He is also an independent writer of true short historical articles for the Bandera County Courier.
He is a member of many historical societies, including Sons of the Republic of Texas, National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and Texas Society – Sons of the American Revolution. He is also a member of several county museums and a member of the Old Trail Drivers Association, along with being the current vice president of the National Western Cattle Trail Association and current president of the South Texas Western Cattle Association.
He is on the Bandera County Historical Commission, serving as co-chairman, and serves as chairman of the Historical Marker Committee.
He has been awarded the Best Committee Member in Texas by the Texas Historical Commission, the Distinguished Service Award for Historical Preservation and the Best County Texas Heritage Project Chairman by the Texas Historical Commission and the Texas Historical Foundation.
RESEARCH CENTER TEMPORARILY CLOSED
The Kerrville Genealogical Society Research Center has been temporarily closed due to a water leak in the building.
“Check our website or Facebook page for information about reopening later this month,” the organization’s spokesperson said. “When we are open, you are welcome to come by to explore our extensive collection of resources including genealogical websites.”
Regular hours for the research center are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, except holidays.
The Kerrville Genealogical Society Research Center and Library is free to use.
For more information, call 830-315-1836 during open hours or visit www.kerrvillegenealogy.wordpress.com.
