ZUZU African Acrobats next up in January for Cailloux Performance Series

ZUZU African Acrobats will appear at the Cailloux Theater on Jan 21.

 Courtesy

ZUZU African Acrobats, a troupe of performers presenting ancient traditions of drumming, singing, dancing and acrobatics based in African culture, will present a live performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.

Seats are available online at https://caillouxperformingarts.com, by calling 830-896-9393 or at the box office, open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

