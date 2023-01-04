Zuzu Acrobats bring African culture to Kerrville stage

East African culture will be on display when the Zuzu African Acrobats perform for one show only at the Cailloux Theater on Jan 21.

In what is described as “a merger of African beats with Cirque Du Soleil style acrobatics,” the Zuzu African Acrobats will present a live performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.

“The Zuzu Acrobats amaze audiences around the world with their routines,” said Stephen Huller, spokesperson for the troupe. “Their performance is unique in the culture of the world.”

