You oughta be in pictures: Playhouse 2000 offers fun acting workshop for adults

Students and guest instructor Janice Fronczak enjoy the end-of-the-session performance in this shot from 2020’s “Vintage Radio” adult workshop presented by Playhouse 2000. The two-week “Vintage Movie Acting Scenes” workshop starts June 12.
Many of us have wondered what it would be like to be an actor in some classic scene from one of Hollywood’s most famous films. Playhouse 2000 is offering a way to find out with “Vintage Movie Acting Scenes,” a workshop for adults happening June 12-23.
Guest instructor Janice Fronczak is back in Kerrville to lead a fun and informative two-week workshop aimed at any adult with an itch to explore their inner actor.
