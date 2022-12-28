Yellow Lab Productions returns with ‘Viral’

After a prolonged, three-year absence, Yellow Lab Productions makes its return to Kerrville stages at the VK Garage Theater with the new show “Viral” by Mac Rogers.
“It’s been a long time away, the longest I’ve ever been off the stage in the nearly 15 years I’ve been doing this,” said David McGuff, the producer behind Yellow Lab Productions. “We were in tech week in spring of 2020 as the realities of the pandemic began to take effect, so we canceled our show mere days before we were to perform it. It was heartbreaking. I can’t tell you how happy I am to be sharing the thing I love most in the world again with this community.”
This holiday season can be painful for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. This year, The Kerrville Daily Times wants to help families pay tribute the those special family members and friends.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.