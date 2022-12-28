Yellow Lab Productions returns with ‘Viral’

After a prolonged, three-year absence, Yellow Lab Productions makes its return to Kerrville stages at the VK Garage Theater with the new show “Viral” by Mac Rogers, according to producer David McGuff.

“It’s been a long time away, the longest I’ve ever been off the stage in the nearly 15 years I’ve been doing this,” said David McGuff, the producer behind Yellow Lab Productions. “We were in tech week in spring of 2020 as the realities of the pandemic began to take effect, so we canceled our show mere days before we were to perform it. It was heartbreaking. I can’t tell you how happy I am to be sharing the thing I love most in the world again with this community.”

