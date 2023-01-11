Where were you on April 23, 1983?

A clipping from the Sunday, April 19, 1981, edition of The Kerrville Daily Times shows the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cowboy Artists of America Museum, which would later become the Museum of Western Art.
The Museum of Western Art is preparing for an eventful year, highlighted by family-friendly weekend festivities in April to mark its official opening.
Forty years ago, on April 23, 1983, the facility opened to national acclaim as The Cowboy Artists of America Museum. In 2003, following a change in structure, it was rebranded as The Museum of Western Art.
