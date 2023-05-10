San Antonio’s The Jazz Protagonists will be in Kerrville to present “Time Out: The Magic of Dave Brubeck” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.
The Jazz Protagonists, named the “No. 1 Jazz Band in San Antonio” by the San Antonio News Music Awards, are known both for personal appearances across the region and for their “Jazz Party” program on KRTU Radio. They will be joined by guest saxophonist Rich Oppenheim to fill out the quartet.
