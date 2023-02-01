FREDERICKSBURG — The box office is now open to the public for Fredericksburg Theater Company’s winter musical, “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.” The hilarious stage version of the popular movie opens Friday, Feb. 10, and will have nine performances at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 S. U.S. 87, Fredericksburg.
Two con men, a beautiful woman and the elite of the French Riviera collide in this clever and amusing farce based on the popular MGM film starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin. Mature conman Lawrence Jameson makes his lavish living by talking wealthy ladies out of their money. The younger Freddy Benson more humbly swindles women by waking their compassion with fabricated stories about his grandmother’s failing health.
