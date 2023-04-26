Thursday show added in final week of ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

In a scene from Fredericksburg Theater Company’s “The Play That Goes Wrong” are, standing, from left, Zac Tiedemann, Daniel Hoffmann, Justin Elliott and Braise Whitworth, and, seated, Tyson Zinsmeyer and Allison Dauphine. The show runs through April 30.
FREDERICKSBURG — The Fredericksburg Theater Company has added a Thursday performance at 7:30 p.m. April 27 of their hit spring comedy, “The Play That Goes Wrong.” The production now has four remaining performances at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South in Fredericksburg.
“We are thrilled with the overwhelming support the community has shown for ‘The Play That Goes Wrong,’” said FTC Executive Director Steve Reily. “Due to popular demand, we have added one extra performance. Unfortunately, we will not be able to add any additional shows. I highly recommend getting tickets immediately, as I anticipate this final weekend will sell out quickly.”
