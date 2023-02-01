The Highwaymen, a tribute to country legends Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash, will headline at the next Cailloux Performance Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.
Michael Moore as Willie, August Manley as Waylon and Mark Gagnon as Johnny Cash will recreate a “spot-on” portrayal of those megastars in concert, performing their hit songs such as “On the Road Again,” “Good Ol’ Boys” (the “Dukes of Hazzard” theme) and “Ring of Fire,” in the style and spirit of the original artists.
