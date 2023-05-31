The Bard on the Guadalupe: Local cast brings Shakespeare’s ‘Richard III’ to life at free event

Shakespeare in the Park opens Friday in Louise Hays Park. Shown at Thursday’s dress rehearsal for “Richard III” are, from left, Jeffery Hensel as Richard III, Mitch Mitchell as Clarence and Eric Newbury as as a guard.
William Shakespeare’s “Richard III” will be presented at Louise Hays Park on Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3, as Playhouse 2000 presents its annual Shakespeare in the Park.
The free production is sponsored by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and is under the direction of Jessica Sturm, a theater instructor from Tivy High School. She also developed the script treatment and created the scenery and costume designs. She will be assisted by Tivy students in every aspect of the play.
