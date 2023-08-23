‘The 39 Steps’ on stage at HCAF

Chad Ketcher, Chris Huber and Max Stecker, from left, in a scene from “The 39 Steps,” now on stage at the Hill Country Arts Foundation’s indoor theater.

 Courtesy

INGRAM — A fast-paced whodunit, “The 39 Steps” is now showing on the indoor stage at the Hill Country Arts Foundation, 120 Point Theatre Road, Ingram.

“Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python, and you have ‘The 39 Steps’,” an HCAF spokesperson said in a press release.

