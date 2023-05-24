Texas Masters of Fine Art and Craft Show returns this weekend

Customers talk to Steven Napper at his booth at the 2022 Texas Masters of Fine Art and Craft Invitational Show. This year’s show is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center, 2033 Sidney Baker St.
The Texas Masters of Fine Art and Craft Invitation Show returns to Kerrville, offering works from 26 different artists from across the nation and across multiple mediums, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, rock art, fused glass and furniture.
The site of the show is the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center, 2033 Sidney Baker St. The show will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.
