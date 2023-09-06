Terry Blackwood and the Imperials bring award-winning gospel to town

The Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St., will host Terry Blackwood and The Imperials at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.
Under the leadership of Terry Blackwood, son of one of the original Blackwood Brothers — founded in 1964 — The Imperials were leading proponents of traditional gospel music, but they also had a major impact on the new sound of Contemporary Christian music.
