Terry Blackwood and the Imperials bring award-winning gospel to town

Gospel music legends Terry Blackwood and The Imperials will perform an uplifting program, including music from their latest album “The Way,” at the Cailloux Theater on Sunday, Sept. 10. 

 Courtesy

The Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St., will host Terry Blackwood and The Imperials at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

Under the leadership of Terry Blackwood, son of one of the original Blackwood Brothers — founded in 1964 — The Imperials were leading proponents of traditional gospel music, but they also had a major impact on the new sound of Contemporary Christian music. 

