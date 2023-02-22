FREDERICKSBURG — The Texas Repertory Theatre, a professional theater company based in Houston, will present “Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.
“Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical” is a fresh, remarkably personal and poignant picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her an American musical legend. The show features an extensive songbook of Clooney’s signature hits, including “Hey There (You with the Stars in Your Eyes),” “Tenderly” and “Come On-A My House.”
