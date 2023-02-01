Symphony presents ‘Grieg: Keyboard Brilliance’ on Feb. 23

Award-winning pianist Leonardo Colafelice will headline the next Symphony of the Hills concert, “Edvard Grieg: Keyboard Brilliance,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.
The centerpiece of this concert is the Grieg Piano Concerto in A Minor, performed by Colafelice, who won the bronze medal and the audience prize at the Gurwitz International Piano Competition in San Antonio and was one of the six finalists during the first edition of the “China International Music Competition” in Beijing.
