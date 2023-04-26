Symphony hosts new season sign-up prior to Thursday's ‘Orchestral Fire’ concert

Followers of Kerrville’s Symphony of the Hills will have the first opportunity to sign up for the 2023-24 season during a reception prior to the concert “Orchestral Fire” on Thursday, April 27, at the Cailloux Theater.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. with the new season announcement and patron signup in the lobby from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
