Leonardo Colafelice, an audience favorite around the world, will take on Grieg’s Piano Concerto at the next Symphony of the Hills concert, set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.
Colafelice won the bronze medal at the Gurwitz International Piano Competition in San Antonio. But he also took home the Audience Prize, awarded by audience acclaim. He will bring that engaging personality to the Cailloux stage when he performs the Grieg Piano Concerto in A Minor, one of the most popular piano pieces in classical music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.