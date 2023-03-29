Hill Country Astronomers member Ken Kattner will present his recent travels to El Sauce Observatory in the Southern Atacama Desert in Chile. He will show how he took widefield astrophotos of objects in the southern hemisphere using a regular digital camera and a simple sky tracker. He will also give a tour of the many large robotic telescopes operated remotely at the observatory and show how he was able to use a 24-inch PlaneWave telescope to take deep sky images.
