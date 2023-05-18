Sentimental Journey Orchestra brings ‘Memorial Memories’ back to stage

The Sentimental Journey Orchestra will be back on the Cailloux Theater stage on Sunday, May 28, with this year’s edition of “Memorial Memories,” celebrating the big bands of the 1940s and the men and women whose service is recognized on Memorial Day.
Under the direction of Ted Conerly, the SJO’s annual Memorial Day weekend tribute concert presents the big band and patriotic music of the war years and also pays homage to each branch of the U.S. military.
