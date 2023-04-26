“Riders to the Sea” is the final show of The Flag Is Up’s 10th anniversary season. This brief Irish drama is a one-act play written by celebrated playwright John Millington Synge. The Schreiner University production opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Hanszen Fine Arts Building’s Studio Theatre. It continues at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and closes with a 2:30 p.m. matinee Sunday, April 30.
The show concludes the “wildly successful” first full theater season since the COVID shutdown, a spokesperson for the Schreiner theater department said in a press release.
