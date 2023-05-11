‘Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.’ on stage this weekend in Fredericksburg

Students from the Fredericksburg Theater Academy will perform “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.,” a stage version of the Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series, May 13 and 14 at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater in Fredericksburg.
FREDERICKSBURG — This weekend, the Fredericksburg Theater Academy will perform “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.” The award-winning musical will have two performances, Saturday, May 13, and Sunday May 14, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.
Based on the Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon, “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.” is a condensed version of the full-length musical. This energetic musical follows Tammy, a young schoolteacher, who is nervous about her first day of teaching. She tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of her personality emerge from the set and show her how to win students over with imagination and music.
