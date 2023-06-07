Sanders to perform at free Music in the Park concert

COMFORT — The June concert in the free Music in the Park series, will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Comfort Park in Comfort. The concert will feature the music of Camille Sanders.
Sanders and her backup musicians will perform some gospel, country, bluegrass and jazz. Sanders plays six instruments — fiddle, piano, cello, mandolin, guitar and ukulele — as well as writing music and singing. She has opened for many well-known performers, including the Randy Rogers Band, Tanya Tucker, The Bellamy Brothers, Pam Tillis and Daryl Worley. She has performed with the Texas Jamm Band featuring members of George Strait’s Ace in the Hole Ban” as special guest, and she performs in Nashville several times a year.
