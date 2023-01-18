Renaissance Festival gets underway Saturday in Kerrville

Spectacles of all sorts will entertain guests at the Kerrville Renaissance Fest during three weekends beginning Jan 21.

Gates open Saturday for the first of three weekends for the Kerrville Renaissance Festival at River Star Arts and Event Park on the grounds of the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27. The event takes place Jan. 21-22, Jan. 28-29 and Feb. 4-5, with grounds open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

There is free parking on site.

