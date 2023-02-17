The public is invited to a free program on the Civil War in the Hill Country, presented by Donald S. Frazier from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Pioneer Museum Sanctuary, 312 W. San Antonio St. in Fredericksburg. Doors open at 6 p.m. with light refreshments. Seating is limited.
Frazier, who is director of The Texas Center at Schreiner University, will conduct a 45-minute slide presentation on how the Civil War affected Gillespie, Kerr and Kendall counties in different ways than the rest of the south. Topics will cover the Haengerbande, the Luckenbach Bushwhackers, the Prison Canyon POW site at Camp Verde and the unique position of Fredericksburg as the gateway to the upper Texas frontier. The content is suitable for all ages.
