Sarah Shodrock, Tasha Remschel, Brandon Newton, Becca Biggot, Cher Duffin and Treston Mack are the cast of Sarah Ruhl’s “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” presented by Playhouse 2000 in the VK Garage Theater for one more weekend.
Sarah Shodrock, as Jean, says a quick prayer at the funeral of a man she barely knows in this scene from the Playhouse 2000 production of “Dead Man’s Cell Phone.”
Courtesy
Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, will complete the run of Sarah Ruhl’s award-winning comedy/drama “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” this weekend. The show is the inaugural production in the company’s new Playhouse NOW! series of contemporary plays.
“Playhouse NOW! has been designed to focus on bringing new, exciting plays to Playhouse 2000 volunteers and audiences,” a Playhouse 2000 spokesperson said in a press release. “The plays are a bit edgier than the balance of P2K’s season, with more current sensibilities and a younger voice. The series’ pieces might earn a ‘PG’ or even an ‘R’ rating.”
