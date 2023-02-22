Play2K group heading to 1-act-play competition

The cast of Playhouse 2000’s one-act-play production, Horton Foote’s “Blind Date,” are traveling this week to the State Festival at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts in Victoria. Standing, from left, are Heather Cunningham, Jeff Cunningham and Darcey Wagner. Seated are Amy Goodyear, Andrew Snyder and Emery Dorman.
Playhouse 2000 is once again on the road with an entry in the biennial American Association of Community Theater’s One-Act-Play competition. They’ll perform at the State level festival in Victoria on Friday.
Four years ago — the last time a full AACT Festival cycle was completed before COVID caused cancellations — P2K advanced through the state level to the Regional Festival in Midland and ultimately were named one of the 12 companies from across the world to appear in the National Festival in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.