P2K, Schreiner Theatre partner to present musical

Schreiner student River Wellborn, right, who will play the leading role of Jeanie in the musical “Me and Juliet,” is seen here in a scene from Schreiner’s production of “Equus” with fellow student actor Jevon Nowlin. “Me and Juliet” will open at the Cailloux Theater on Feb. 3.
Several young people studying the theater arts at Schreiner University will have a chance to gain valuable on- and off-stage experience this spring when Playhouse 2000 and Schreiner Theatre partner to present the musical “Me and Juliet.”
“Working with Playhouse 2000 on a production at the beautiful Cailloux Theater gives our students opportunities that really expand their education,” said Schreiner Director of Theatre Jeffrey Cunningham. “The large space, the investment in scenery, costumes, lighting and musicians — and even sharing the stage and wings with the wider community — all of those are experiences that we can only offer through this partnership musical project.”
