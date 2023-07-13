Lonestar will headline Here’s to Our Heroes Gala

The country band Lonestar will perform at the Fourth Annual Here’s to Our Heroes Hill Country Gala. 

 Courtesy

Lonestar will headline this year’s Here’s to Our Heroes Hill Country Gala. The “black-tie to Hill Country formal” event is set for 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 15, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27, with very limited seating. All tickets are advance sale only.

“The Hill Country Gala is for anyone wanting to celebrate our veterans, whether you served or not,” a spokesperson for the event said in a press release. “All are welcome.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.