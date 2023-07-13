Lonestar will headline Here’s to Our Heroes Gala

Lonestar will headline this year’s Here’s to Our Heroes Hill Country Gala. The “black-tie to Hill Country formal” event is set for 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 15, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27, with very limited seating. All tickets are advance sale only.
“The Hill Country Gala is for anyone wanting to celebrate our veterans, whether you served or not,” a spokesperson for the event said in a press release. “All are welcome.”
