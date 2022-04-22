From those totally new to exercise to seasoned athletes and from the “dad bods” to bodybuilders, a new fitness experience is being offered at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive.
The first Kroc Group-X-Travaganza will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 30, and residents are invited to come by and learn about some of the center’s most popular fitness classes in “small, bite-sized doses,” according to a center spokeswoman.
