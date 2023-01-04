Local filmmaker presents F’burg screening of ‘Eyes of a Roman’

Local filmmaker C.J. Goodwyn, right, and actor Les Best, left, in a scene from film “Eyes of A Roman.” Set in 71 BC, the film follows a soldier who makes a life-altering choice to save a slave the day before the final battle against Spartacus. The film will be shown this Saturday at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, Fredericksburg.
FREDERICKSBURG — The Fredericksburg Theater Company will present a special screening of local filmmaker C.J. Goodwyn’s movie “Eyes of a Roman.” This one-night-only event will be at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.
Set in 71 BC, a soldier makes a life-altering choice to save a slave the day before the final battle against Spartacus. Raised by the Imperator Marcus Crassus, the soldier’s decision to protect the slave puts pressure on Crassus to make the right decisions for the glory of Rome or the love of his adopted child.
